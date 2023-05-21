An expectant mother in the Ojo area of Lagos has been taken into police custody for allegedly stabbing her housemaid.

In a viral video in circulation, a concerned neighbour raised the alarm regarding how Eucheria Ndigwe and her husband have been persistently abusing the child physically.

Narrating her ordeal, the girl said, “My aunty use knife to pierce my body because I didn’t wash bag.”

Arrest

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, the woman, Mrs Ndigwe, 30, was arrested on Saturday.

“Due to the fact that she is heavily pregnant, she has been moved to our recently upgraded Gender Unit, where in conjunction with @Lagosdsva, she will get adequate medical attention while the investigation progresses,” Mr Hundeyin posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The police said the teen was currently in the hospital.

