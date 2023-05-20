The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, insists the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot ignore the North-central region due to its contribution to the success of the party in the presidential election.

Mr Wase said this to journalists on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

“You cannot neglect us, even though we have given one of the best outcomes in terms of voting and support to the government,” he said.

Mr Wase and some other speakership aspirants have refused to accept the zoning arrangement released by the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the APC reportedly endorsed Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

They also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

The endorsement has triggered protests particularly from members from the North-central, who faulted the template.

Mr Wase, alongside Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Yusuf Gagdi, Aminu Jaji, Miriam Onuoha and Alhassan Doguwa formed a coalition to challenge Mr Abbas.

However, Mr Doguwa, who is the Majority Leader, withdrew from the race and endorsed Mr Abbas. Two other aspirants, Abubakar Makki and Tunji Raheem have also withdrawn from the race and queued behind Mr Abbas.

When responding to questions from journalists about withdrawing from the race, Mr Wase said he is still in the race and has no plan to withdraw.

“I am in the race and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody,” he said.

