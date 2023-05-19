After stalling for days, the Plateau State Police Command on Friday said 87 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack on villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The police also said 39 people were injured during the incident and are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

Alabo Alfred, the spokesperson of the state police command, gave the figure in a statement.

Mr Alfred said seven suspects were arrested in connection to the attack.

“After calm was restored to the communities, more bodies were recovered, which is part of the thirty (30) earlier reported. The figures are as follows: (1) Kubat Village 27, (2) Kantoma Village 31, (3) Alagon 6, (4) Kubwas 8, (5) Dumnang 9, (6). Shangal 1, (7) Gwet 3 and (8) Washna 2

“As at the time of filling this report, Manret Hospital had about Fifteen (15) injured persons, Infinity Hospital had over Eight (8), Allah Nakowa Hospital had over Sixteen (16), while at Mangu Cottage Hospital, there are an unspecified number of persons receiving treatment there also, ” he added.

“We are pleased to inform the general public that in addition to the Five (5) suspects earlier announced, two (2) more suspects have been arrested, and exhibits recovered from them include two (2) cutlasses, one (1) dagger and some amount of money suspected to have been stolen from the houses they looted, as they were all arrested in the act of committing the crime by officers from one of our tactical team.

“The suspects are presently in our custody and will be charged to court for prosecution after our investigations are concluded. As part of the Command’s efforts to maintain peace and order, there has been an intensified security presence in and around Mangu Local Government Area.

“The Command extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and assures them that everything possible is being done to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

” The CP also urged the good people of Plateau State to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other Security agencies in their efforts to maintain law and order in the State through the timely reportage of suspicious activities in and around their environment, as security is everybody’s business.

“He also assures them that the Police will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all the residents of Plateau State,” the statement read.

