The spokesperson for the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has attacked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25 February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, over his criticism of the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, for making a phone call to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Barely two days after announcing a Visa ban on Nigerians who allegedly undermined the last general elections, Mr Blinken, on Wednesday, called Mr Tinubu to assure him of the US commitment to “further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.”

But this did not go well with Atiku, who is challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory in court.

The former vice president took to his Twitter page to express his disappointment, describing Mr Blinken’s call to Mr Tinubu as giving legitimacy to “the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria.”

Atiku said the US’s new position contradicted its stance as a defender of democracy.

“I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election,” he wrote.

“This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25. To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria. It can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot.”

Keyamo replies

In a swift reply to Atiku, Mr Keyamo said the US did not contradict itself.

Instead, he accused the former PDP flag bearer and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, of spreading propaganda to deceive the world that the election was fraudulent.

He said: “The United States and @SecBlinken know you and Peter Obi are behaving like Donald Trump in America: refusing to accept your obvious defeat and relying on propaganda to deceive the world. They have your type in the US, so they understand the issues correctly.”

Mr Keyamo also claimed that Mr Obi’s votes in Anambra were inflated and that it is contrary to what can be obtained on the INEV Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“They know that whilst there were intolerable incidents during the election perpetrated by all leading parties (for instance, Peter Obi got far fewer votes in Anambra State than was declared – I dare them to publish what is on IREV), they also have credible reports that those isolated incidents did not substantially affect the overall outcome of the elections.”

READ ALSO: Atiku makes first appearance at Presidential Election Petition Court

“They know both of you could NOT have won when, as opposition parties, you split your votes into three parts, with even a revolt of 5 of your Governors within your depleted party.”

Back story

Both Atiku and Mr Obi, who came second and third, respectively, have rejected the outcome of the 25 February presidential election.

Both are individually challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu at the presidential election petition court, each claiming to be the actual election winner.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

