Alhassan Doguwa, one of the aspirants for the speakership of the House of Representatives, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) and Tunji Raheem (APC, Kwara) also pulled out of the race alongside Mr Doguwa.

The trio announced their withdrawal on Wednesday during a meeting of the Joint Task Group at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, Mr Doguwa said he is a man of the establishment and cannot go against the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

He also endorsed Mr Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Details to follow…

