Seun Kuti, Afrobeat singer will be spending the night in police custody for assaulting an officer.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesman confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone on Monday.

He said that the singer will face trial after the completion of their investigation.

Following the altercation with the yet-to-be identified officer, the singer turned himself in at the Ikeja police command in Lagos in company of his lawyer and family representative.

He was subsequently arrested, handcuffed and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, Yaba area of Lagos.

Earlier via his Twitter handle, Mr Hundeyin said that “the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson said that the singer is being interrogated at the SCID.

“Assault: Seun Kuti under interrogation at the State CID Panti,” he said.

“We speak and act against attacks and assaults on Police officers, it’s evil and criminal.”

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Seun’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

