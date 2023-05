Fans have continued to express sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, who reportedly passed on after a prolonged illness.

The 57-year-old Imo-born actor reportedly died on 7 May after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Fans and families have continued to pay their last respect to the veteran actor with the hashtags #RIP Saint Obi and #Obinna Nwafor on Twitter.

Sharing a picture taken with the veteran actor, Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri, said, “signing a copy of my book, Shunpiking: No Shortcuts To God, for Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi, in my office at Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 30, 2014.

“The gentlest and most noble Nollywood actor I ever met. No airs about him. Very down to earth. Unusually modest and made every effort to make those around him feel comfortable.

“In short, the specimen of gentlemanliness. May God bless him. May God bless his family. May God bless Nigeria. In Yeshua’s Name.”

Nigerian politician and a former presidential aspirant, Ahmed Garba, wrote, “RIP Saint Obi. You filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace.”

Revealing his encounter with Saint Obi, Sanusi Dantata said, “I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was together with Liz Benson.

“He was so nice to my siblings and I. 24 years later, I can still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us feel. RIP Legend.”

Saint Obi was a Nigerian actor, film producer and film director famous for his roles in State of Emergency; Candle Light; Sakobi; Goodbye Tomorrow; Heart of Gold; Festival of Fire; Executive Crime; and Last Party, amongst others.

Obi majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos and ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot television commercial.

He starred in over 60 movies. In 2001, Obi produced his first movie, titled, Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry alongside Ebi Sam, the late Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and the late Enebeli Elebuwa.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print