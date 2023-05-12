Watching a sporting event on TV is the ideal alternative if you can’t make it to the event. It’s a tradition in many cultures to watch the big game or a tournament or race via Nigeria sport betting. In fact, most of the world’s television broadcasts are devoted to these kinds of events.

Tour de France

The Tour de France is a prestigious cycling event that takes place every summer in France. It’s a race that features 21 stages and is regarded as one of the toughest in the sport. The race participants are divided into eight-member teams and race for the fastest time possible.

Soccer World Cup

The World Cup is regarded as one of the most popular sports events in the world. It’s a 32-team tournament that features national teams from various countries competing for the championship. Each year, the tournament attracts huge attendance. The 1950 FIFA World Cup final game, which was held in an enclosed stadium, had a record-breaking crowd of 199,854.

Cricket World Cup

Although cricket isn’t as popular in North America as it is in other parts of the world, fans of this sport are still aware of how popular it is. The One-Day International Cricket World Cup is an international tournament that takes place every four years. It features ten teams and is held for six weeks. The next World Cup will be held in India in 2023.

Summer Games

The Summer Games are regarded as one of the world’s most popular sports events. They feature various sports and are full of inspiring stories. The event gives people from different parts of the world an opportunity to show their national pride.

The Summer Games are held every four years in one of the most desirable locations in the world. This event is also one of the most-watched television programs globally, with an average global audience of over two billion viewers.

World Series

One of America’s favorite fall traditions is the World Series, which is a yearly event that involves Major League Baseball. The champion from each league gets to face off against the other team in a best-of-seven series. In 2021, the Atlanta Brave won the championship.

Although the World Series doesn’t draw the massive numbers that it once did, it still remains one of the most popular events in sports. In 2021, the game six of the tournament had over 14 million viewers.

Winter Games

Although, the Winter Olympics aren’t as popular as the Summer Games, they still remain a highly popular event that draws a wide audience. The Winter Olympics feature various sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, and alpine skiing. They are held every four years and last for 17 days.

Around a quarter of the world’s population watched the Winter Olympics in 2018. The previous Winter Olympics in 2014 had an average global audience of 2.06 billion.

Women’s World Cup

Due to the increasing popularity of women’s soccer, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was held in France. Like the men’s tournament, the World Cup features a month-long competition that begins with group-stage matches and ends with the knockout stage.

It’s believed that the number of people watching the World Cup in the US was due to the country’s popular team, the USA. The tournament was also watched by more than a billion people around the world. It’s expected that the global audience for the next World Cup will be even bigger.

UEFA Champions League

One of the most popular sports in the world is soccer, which is why the Champions League Final is held every year. The two top teams from Europe meet each season to determine which will be the champion. The upcoming match will be held in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic stadium. This event is a must-visit for anyone who enjoys watching sports.

The Champions League Final has been regarded as one of the most popular events in the world. In 2018, the final in Ukraine was watched by over 380 million people from various countries. The 2021 final in the US was also highly watched.

NBA Finals

The NBA regular season ends after 82 games. The excitement of the playoffs begins when the teams start competing for the 16th and final playoff spot. The NBA Finals are a fun and exciting event that features some of the best basketball and a celebrity-filled atmosphere.

In 2022, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Boston Celtics for the NBA Finals. Game six of the series was watched by over 16 million viewers.

The Masters

The Masters is the most prestigious golf tournament in the world, and it takes place every spring in Augusta, Georgia. It features some of the best players in the world. The tournament features four days of action and features some of the biggest names in the sport.

The number of people watching the tournament peaked in 2022 at 13.16 million.

