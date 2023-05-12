Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for the revamping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain its important and dominant leadership role in Nigeria and Africa.

The party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election gave the advice at a programme called “Welcome/reception of PDP governors-elect and send forth of the past PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) chairmen,” on Thursday in Abuja.

The programme with the theme “Good Governance at the Sub-national Level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes” was organised by the PDP-GF.

Mr Abubakar said the PDP formed in 1999 as a dominant political party, was passing through challenges that must be addressed.

“We have a number of challenges. We started as a dominant political party in 1999, and since then, we have been receding.

“I think it is time for us to take stock and find out why we are receding and how we can ensure that our prominent position as the leading political party in this country, as the oldest political party in this country, we regain our position.

“This is a very important challenge which I think requires a whole day seminar for us as a party to ensure that we regain our eminent position in the politics of this country and the whole of Africa,” he said.

Mr Abubakar, who congratulated all the governors-elect and those re-elected on the party’s platform, urged all party members to be united and determined in the party’s effort to reclaim its mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Also, a former Vice-President, Nnamani Sambo, advised the party to investigate how members were suspended without recourse to due process.

Mr Sambo said there was a need for the cooperation of all to keep the party members together.

“What is happening in some states today already is very unfortunate. For example, in Kaduna State today, people are being suspended from the party front, left, right and centre without due process,

“I will seize this opportunity to publicly call on the acting national chairman to look into what is happening in Kaduna State because all the ingredients for trouble and problems in the party are being put in place.

“So likewise in other states, I will use this opportunity to call on all party members to cooperate, to let the party continue,” Mr Sambo said.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, commended the PDP-GF for consistently contributing to the development of the party and projecting it in the areas of good governance.

Mr Damagum, who congratulated the governors elected on the platform of the party, urged them to emulate the outstanding performance that the PDP governors were known for.

“For the newly elected governors, I also congratulate you and advise you to follow in the footsteps of your predecessors.

“We have made a mark. There is no state that PDP is governed that has not seen development. I believe you will follow in the footsteps of the governors. For those states that were not PDP before, I also believe you will do more,” he said.

Mr Damagum called on the judiciary to ensure justice was done on the ongoing election petitions on the presidential election before it.

The Chairman of the governors’ forum, Aminu Tambuwal, of Sokoto State, said since the formation of the forum in 2014, it had become an alternative voice in the governance of the country, which could not be ignored.

Mr Tambuwal urged the governors-elect to continue to sustain the collaboration and strength the forum is known for.

“Also, the newly elected governors of our party, on behalf of my colleagues and governors in the forum, welcome you to this event and into the forum. You are the shining arm of our party going forward.

“I am happy to bequeath to you and, indeed, the members of this forum, a forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in defence of democracy and good governance in the country.

“With the calibre of governors-elect I see here today, I can say confidently forum is going to be in good hands,” Mr Tambuwal said.

He commended the outgoing governors for their solidarity, comradeship and dedication to moving the party forward.

He expressed confidence that the party would be victorious in the tribunal’s ongoing presidential election petition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former chairpersons of the forum were honoured, while plaques were presented to outgoing governors of the party.(NAN)

