Another 130 Nigerian evacuees from Sudan on Friday arrived in Abuja in what has now become the second batch of a government-assisted evacuation exercise.

They arrived in an aircraft belonging to Tarco Air which arrived at about 3 p.m. (Nigerian time).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the first batch of 376 evacuees arrived late on Wednesday night in aircraft belonging to Air Peace and the Nigeria Air Force.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), there are about 1,700 Nigerians awaiting evacuation which will be concluded in the coming days.

“Max Air with capacity of 540 passengers, Azman Air with capacity of 400 passengers and C130 (NAF) are on ground to evacuate others while Tarco promised to make two more trips as well as Air Peace on standby,” NiDCOM wrote on Twitter.

In an update on the situation of Nigerians at Port Sudan, the agency said a woman who gave birth and her baby are healthy and will return to Nigeria soon.

Another Nigerian who sustained a hand injury has been treated and discharged from hospital.

“All returnees will be profiled, catered for and provided with post-trauma treatment and counselling and liaise with the federal ministry of education for the continuation of their studies in Nigeria,” NiDCOM added.

A third batch is expected to arrive in another 12 hours.

Returnees received dignity packs and N100,000 transportation fare supported by the Dangote Foundation.

