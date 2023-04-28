Reader survey
Get me a mic to sing the praises of Mike!
The BelissimaBàbá Bella
I have seen stars, even Polaris
But none lit the world, with Glo(w)
Like the sun of Adenuga
From the loins of Agbolade
Who suckled the royal milk of Oyindamola
OtunbaApesin from the stock of Oduduwa
Knighted by Nations like GCON
The black connoisseur who struck first, black gold beneath waters, and coined oil
Spare me a sphere that feels not his influence
For, I shall gladly tell thee, the tale of their nights
For in him is the spirit, the strength of a charging bull
Watching over his cowrie house, black Gold and a DRUM BEAT that connects men of all classes and
race
Like Aristaeus, the Greek benevolent god
He decreed men to have banana fingers to their fill
When all drum beaters mocked us to buy the bunch
Or stay hungry, thus simming a nation with ease
Time failed enough, and times has brought not his kind
With a stature and heart that dwarfed MA Towers of Adeola Odeku
May time be kind enough, as I need amic to sing the praise of Mike, The Sun of Adenuga
On his seventieth trip around the sun!
The BelissimaBàbá Bella joyeuxsoixantedixièmeanniversairemilliardaire
ANTHONY ESHEMOKHAI is a grateful admirer
