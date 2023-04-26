Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has called for transparency, prudent management of financial resources, and the deployment of a new master plan to attract private sector investment in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Wabote made the recommendation at the NDDC Public-Private Partnership Summit 2023 held in Lagos on Tuesday.

In a statement by the board, Mr Wabote emphasised that once the finances of the commission are transparently and prudently managed, it will attract local and international partnerships.

He also recommended that the NDDC should project itself positively through its choice of signature projects and interventions and open its accounts and project sites for public scrutiny.

Mr Wabote further suggested that development and infrastructure projects should no longer be considered as gifts but as commercial ventures that need to be managed for profitability.

Speaking further, he lauded the management of the NDDC for embarking on the summit themed “Rewind to Rebirth”, describing it as the start of a new dawn in making the Commission retrace its steps back to the original objectives of its formation as an intervention agency for the development of the Niger Delta.

The high point of the summit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth over $15 billion between the NDDC and Atlanta Global Resources Inc, an international infrastructure project financing firm, for the construction of a mega rail line that would connect the nine states that makeup NDDC and ease the infrastructure deficit in the region.

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, described the deal as the first harvest of the PPP approach.

He noted that NDDC could no longer shoulder the enormous responsibility of developing the Niger Delta region alone, hence the recourse to the PPP model to provide alternative funding sources for critical developmental projects and programmes to effectively drive sustainable development in the region.

The statement pointed out that other dignitaries who spoke at the event said that most of the funds that had accrued to the NDDC in previous years had not been properly applied, thereby contributing to the continued underdevelopment of the region.

They charged the management of NDDC to chart a new course and partner with the various state governments and other relevant bodies to deliver impactful projects for the region.

