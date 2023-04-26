Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A contender for the Speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives, Rep, Muktar Betara, on Tuesday, held a closed-door meeting with president-elect Bola Tinubu, the former’s campaign team has said.

Mr Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno, has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, House of Reps members-elect, former lawmakers and other stakeholders.

The information about the meeting is contained in a statement made available by Betara’s Campaign Media Office in Abuja Wednesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Mr Tinubu’s spokespersons were yet to comment on the meeting at the time of this report.

”Betara’s campaign and consultation with the president-elect is one out of many consultation he had embarked upon in the last three months ahead of the June inauguration.

“Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander-in-Chief shortly after having some photo sessions.

“Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacations and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia,” the campaign office said.

It did not disclose the details of what the two men discussed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that although Mr Betara is a leading candidate for House speaker, he is from the same region and state as the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, a factor that may work against him.

Messrs Tinubu, Shettima and Betara are all members of the APC, Nigeria’s ruling party which also won the most seats in the next parliament to be inaugurated in June.

The party is, however, expected to zone the positions of leadership of the parliament; most likely to regions different from the South-west, where Mr Tinubu is from, and the North-east, where Mr Shettima is from.

