The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will commence medical screening for the 2023 Hajj intending pilgrims from May 5 to May 7.

The Director of the Board, Abubakar Evuti, announced this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Muhammad Aliyu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Evuti also disclosed that the inoculation exercise for all the intending pilgrims would be conducted from 15 May to 17 May 2023, in line with the procedure for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

He advised intending pilgrims to participate in all activities earmarked by the board for proper guidance to get value for their money without any hindrance.

The director however warned all intending pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their International passports to do so.

This, according to him, will enable the board fast track the process of obtaining their travel documents in good time before the commencement of the airlift to Saudi Arabia.

Mr Evuti said that the board would commence the second phase of the education and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims on 29 April to 30 April.

The director explained that activities have been outlined to actualise the success of the operation and ensure that intending pilgrims are well prepared for the spiritual journey to the holy land of Saudi Arabia.

He assured that intending pilgrims would get the rudiments of performing Hajj in order to have value for their hard-earned money paid to perform the religious obligation.

Mr Evuti disclosed that intending pilgrims who paid through Abaji, Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils as well as those who registered through the Hajj Saving Scheme would be trained on April 29.

“While those who registered through the Headquarters, Bwari, Kuje and Abuja Municipal Area Councils would have their orientation exercise on April 30 at the Permanent Hajj Camp located at Bassan Jiwa, close to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said that Islamic scholars and relevant stakeholders have already been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. on April 30.

He added that the phased orientation exercises would enable the intending pilgrims to get enlightened on the Hajj rites as well as guidelines and new policies introduced for this year’s Hajj by the Saudi authorities and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

(NAN)

