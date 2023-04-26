Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, has again, appealed for the release of his kidnapped predecessor, Okey Wali, who has now spent nine nights in captivity.

“May I use this opportunity to further appeal to the abductors, having regard to Mr Okey Wali’s age and health condition, to consider releasing him to his family immediately,” Mr Maikyau said in an email he sent to lawyers some minutes before midnight on Tuesday.

“I urge them not to cause him any harm or allow him to be hurt in any way. I ask that they remain gracious to him even in this situation.”

The 64-year-old Senior Advocate of Nigeria was kidnapped along East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on 17 April.

The NBA said Mr Wali was abducted after his convoy came under the abductors’ attack along the road.

The attack, based on the association’s account, overwhelmed the two police officers in the convoy who escaped with gunshot injuries.

Two of Mr Wali’s personal aides died from gunshot wounds they sustained in the attack by the kidnappers, who then took him away, the NBA said.

Mr Wali has now spent nine nights in the kidnappers’ den as of Wednesday.

It comes as a repeat of his previous days-long capture by kidnappers some months after stepping down as NBA president in October 2014.

Mr Wali served as the NBA’s 26th president between 2012 and 2014. There are four former presidents of the association in-between him and the incumbent, Mr Maikyau, who took over last year as the 31st.

Solidarity visits

Mr Maikyau recalled leading a delegation of NBA officials and other senior lawyers on a visit to Mr Wali’s family in Port Harcourt on Sunday, when, he said, he “expressed our solidarity with the family in this trying time”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Maikyau’s delegation also met with the Commissioner of Police in Rivers during the visit.

“On 24 April 2023, I visited the 2 (two) police officers that were in the convoy, who are on admission on account of the gunshot wounds they sustained during the attack,” Mr Maikyau added.

Accompanied by branch chairmen/secretaries and other senior members of the Bar in Rivers State, Mr Maikyau said he also visited the two police officers that were in the convoy, “who are on admission on account of the gunshot wounds they sustained during the attack.”

Hope alive

He said he reassured Mr Wali’s family of “the unflinching support and companionship of the NBA in this challenging period and beyond.”

“I am confident that our dear former President is strong in spirit and shall wade through this challenging experience successfully. I will continue to keep you apprised of events as they unfold,” he said.

He also urged members of the association “to keep praying for his quick and safe return. We shall celebrate his release soon by the mercy of God Almighty, Amen.”

It is not clear if the kidnappers have contacted the family or anyone else connected to Mr Wali.

The NBA, apart from disclosing its meeting with the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, has kept mum on the efforts to secure Mr Wali’s release.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a common occurrence in many parts of Nigeria despite the efforts of security agencies.

