The two concluding games of the matchday 15 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier League, NPFL, were played in Uyo on Monday.

While the games were played on the same pitch albeit at different intervals, it produced different results for the home teams.

For Akwa United, they defeated their opponent, Kwara United 3-1, however, Dakkada were forced to a 1-1 draw by Enugu Rangers.

Back to winning ways

It was a delight for Akwa United as they returned to winning ways at home with a 3-1 win over floundering Kwara United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to secure the Group A second position with 26 points.

Three first half goals from Taye Muritala, Cyril Olisema and Ubong Friday gave the Promise Keepers a befitting win after their shocking lone goal defeat to Plateau United during matchday 14 in Jos.

The hosts started threatening Kwara United’s defence four minutes into the game with Simon Chigoziem blasting Cyril Olisema’s pass towards Adewale Adeyinka who cautiously saved the attempt, while, nine minutes later, Wisdom Ndon shot narrowly missed the target.

But the Ayodeji Ayeni boys broke the deadlock after several miscued chances 10 minutes later with Taye Muritala’s outer shot beating Adeyinka into the net.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Alao’s freekick for an equaliser went over the bar in the 25th minute.

The humiliation then continued from the Promise Keepers who doubled the lead with Cyril Olisema’s well placed shot inside the opponent’s box to register his sixth goal of the season.

The hosts then scored the third goal at the cusp of the first half with Ubong Froday’s finish to Collins’ cross.

However, Kwara United scored what happened to be a consolation goal in the 50th minute from substitute Samad Kadiri.

This latest result means the Harmony Boys have failed to win any game in their last five league games; a development which sees them just three points above relegation embattled Nasarawa United.

In the other game that was earlier played, Rangers United picked a vital point against Dakkada in a game that ended 1-1.

The flying Antelope scored first with a 13th minute strike from Onyemachi Austin but 10 minutes later, Kufre Ebong restored parity for Dakkada with a header to Ifeanyi Assurance’s freekick.

