Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A man and his wife reportedly abducted while returning from a vigil in the early hours of Saturday have escaped from their abductors, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt.

Osun State Amotekun Commander, Bashir Adewinmbi, disclosed this on Wednesday. He said the woman was spotted by operatives of the corps running out of the Kelebe forest along the Iragbiji-Osogbo road at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr Adewinmbi said the woman was taken to the Amotekun where she revealed her name as Margret Jonah.

He said Mrs Jonah and her husband live in Iragbiji and were returning home from a church vigil in Osogbo when they ran into the ambush of the kidnappers.

“She said their kidnappers fled when the police were closing in on them, giving the couple the opportunity to escape in different directions,” he said

Mr Adewinmbi said the family of the woman had been informed that she has been rescued and handed over to the police anti-kidnapping unit.

Mr Adewinmbi added that Mr Jonah too was fine and is also with the police anti-kidnapping unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

