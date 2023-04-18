Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu, on Tuesday sued her husband, Musa Falalu, at a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly failing to take her to Saudi Arabia.

The complainant who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna told the court that she had been married to Falalu for four years during which he provided her with food for only two months.

She also told the court that her ex husband dupped her of all her savings after which he divorced her.

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money including my savings for him so that he would be able to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me,” she said.

When asked if she had any winess to present in court, she simply said she doesn’t. “I have none except God who will judge us on the last day.”

The defendant, however, denied the allegations saying they were untrue.

He told the court that he had divorced the complainant.

The Judge, Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the divorce between the couple, said the court would only listen to the complainant’s claims if she had witnesses.

He subsequently closed the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

