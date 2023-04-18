At least 180 people have died and 1,800 injured in the ongoing fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UN said.

UN Special Representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said the situation in Sudan is “very fluid so it’s very difficult to say where the balance is shifting to.”

The fight, which erupted on Saturday, has continued and is in its fourth day despite calls for temporary cease fire from different world leaders including the UN.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Mr Perthes said “the two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away.”

The ongoing fights have led to the destruction of buildings and facilities in the already torn country including members of the diplomatic community.

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borell, in a tweet announced that the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency.

“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” he said.

Similarly, a convoy of clearly marked US diplomatic vehicles were attacked with a preliminary report linking the assailants to the RSF. Passengers aboard the vehicle are safe, Antony Blinken, US secretary of state said.

What African leaders are saying

The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) during an emergency meeting on Sunday feared that the situation in Sudan has “reached a dangerous level and could escalate into a full-blown conflict, thereby undermining the progress made towards a peaceful transition to democracy and stability in Sudan.”

It condemned the fighting and called for a ceasefire as it urged countries of the region and other concerned parties to support ongoing efforts to return the country to the transition process towards a constitutional order.

In a similar meeting, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called on the two parties to immediately par and unconditionally cease hostilities; de-escalate tensions; and allow unfettered humanitarian access and ensure Sudanese citizens observe the holy month of Ramadan in peace.

The group agreed to send a high-level delegation led by Salva Kiir Mayardit; President of the Republic of South Sudan; and composed of William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; and Ismail Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti; to Khartoum at the earliest time possible to engage the two leaders to resume negotiations on all outstanding issues including security and military reform, and report back to the Assembly.

They would also convene an Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in the shortest time possible either in-person or virtually to deliberate on IGAD institutional matters and other issues of concern in the region.

