Movie Title: A Simple Lie

Release Date: 16th April 2023

Director: Biodun Stephen

Runtime: 1 hour plus

Cast: Bisola Aiyeola, Burundi Adeaga, Kachi Nnochiri, Emmanuel Ikubese, and Bolaji Ogunmola

Before now, Nigerian filmmakers downplayed sex scenes and obscenity in their movies. Romantic scenes were left to the discretion of viewers to imagine.

However, these days, Nollywood filmmakers boldly explore sex scenes and plots. It is not surprising to see that Biodun Stephen’s film “A Simple Lie” trails on that path as well.

The cliche romantic comedy film, which leaves viewers laughing, was almost marred by its unnecessary sex plots.

The suspense and secret build-up revolved majorly around sexual affairs. This made it exhausting because there are other angles to achieve a good twist besides sex.

The story revolves around five friends secretly having affairs with one another. The secrets are revealed when one of them lies about a terminal illness.

The film is a reminder of how a lie and desperate act can lead to several unforeseen events with profound aftermath. Let’s get into the review, shall we?

Story

The film begins with a young woman, Boma (Bisola Aiyeola), who is wealthy and successful. Being a hopeless romantic woman, she longs for a man’s love. She complains to her best friend, Donna (Bolaji Ogunmola), who was happily married to Azeem (Emmanuel Ikubese).

To help her friend, Donna introduces Boma to her ex-lover, Xavier (Kachi Nnochiri). Boma, unaware of Xavier and Donna’s past relationships, falls helplessly in love with Xavier but realises it is not reciprocal because Xavier is still obsessed with Donna.

Boma breaks up with Xavier and cuts off ties with Donna when she discovers the truth. Years later, she runs into Xavier again and realises she still feels for him. She plans to do everything to entrap him in herself. This makes her lie about having cancer.

Xavier, however, with his hidden intentions, breaks the news of Boma’s illness to Donna. In the blink of an eye, everyone is at Boma’s house due to the lie she told. This eventually leads to the unravelling of secret affairs, which drives the movie to the end.

Kiekie to the rescue

Comedy in Nigeria is not easy. It takes a lot to make Nigerians laugh, considering the country’s economic situation. You can ask stand-up comedians.

In that regard, if there’s anything the movie got right, it is the casting. This is because Kiekie’s comic character salvaged the film. Her applaudable character is Fade, who is best described as ‘noisily insistent’.

She is the most memorable act in the film because she plays most of the comedic parts. Interestingly, she doesn’t make it excessive, tuning down when necessary.

Despite being a cliche love story, the movie shines well with its natural comedy, which leaves viewers laughing.

The Good

The careful introduction of each character allowed viewers to revel in the lives of the five characters, each with secrets waiting to unfold.

Also, most movie scenes took place in one setting, Boma’s house, which was managed correctly. The cinematic element is another plus that makes the movie a must-watch.

The story’s ability to retain viewers’ interest throughout the runtime is commendable. This was achieved through its appealing suspense elements.

However, the excitement was temporary as each action element happened. The movie closes with the compelling fact that no lie is too small.

The Bad

Sometimes, perfection is one hard thing to achieve. That said, the movie also has its flaws.

With the humour built around the characters, which makes viewers laugh, there is little or no consideration for the characters’ facial expressions regarding believability.

This is mainly seen in Xavier’s face, who showed no significant reaction as the secrets were revealed. It was as if he knew them before.

Lastly, the movie’s end appeared unresolved because Boma’s lie was maintained, and showed no significant change in the characters at the end of the day.

Final Verdict: 8/10

By and large, ‘A Simple Lie’ is worth seeing

It is streaming on Netflix.

