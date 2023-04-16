The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abbas Faisal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the supplementary election for Kudan House of Assembly seat in Kaduna State.
INEC Returning Officer, Dauda Aminu, declared the results in Hunkuyi on Sunday, saying that Mr Faisal scored 22,993 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nura Abdulkarim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 22,878 votes.
He added that Sulaiman Umar of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1,463 votes and Shehu Doka of the NNPP scored 1,058 votes.
“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abbas Faisal of the APC is returned elected,” he said. (NAN)
