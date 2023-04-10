A former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Onje Gye-Wado, who was abducted by gunmen on 7 April, has been released.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

NAN recalls that Mr Gye-Wado who was deputy governor between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Abdullahi Adamu, was kidnapped at his residence in Wamba Local Government Area.

Mr Nansel said the former deputy governor regained freedom at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and has been reunited with his family.

He said no arrest was made yet and the police were not aware of any ransom paid before the release.

According to him, the elder statesman was released due to sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers by a combined team of security agencies.

(NAN)

