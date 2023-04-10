Since the 1500s, what we now know as Fuji music has influenced a broad mix of other Yoruba music genres, including Sákárà, Apala, Jùjú, Aro Gudugudu, and some elements of Highlife.

As a genre, historians believe Fuji music emanated from the Yoruba Muslim communities, evolving from the call to prayer songs played during the seasonal Ramadan celebrations.

The genre was named ‘Fuji’ by the Late Sikiru Ololade Ayinde Balogun, popularly known as Ayinde Barrister, after seeing an artiste’s advert for Mount Fuji, the highest peak in Japan.

Fuji artistes stuck to making revered songs in the traditional Yoruba language for years. However, the genre started experiencing a shift with the fusion of English and Pidgin.

Its originator, Ayinde Barrister, stuck to the Yoruba traditions that guided the genre’s creation. However, as it always goes, a little tweaking here and there began to appear in the Fuji music scene.

Another prominent Fuji proponent, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, gave the genre a modern flavour. His infusions did not, however, water down the genre.

In a 2022 interview with PREMIUM TIMES, K1 said that many Nigerian musicians would instead take to Afropop, afrobeats or pop music these days than Fuji music, a trend he described as worrisome.

That same year, an elderly white man made headlines when he mimed Pasuma’s Fuji song fluently, wording the Yoruba language like a native speaker, a pointer to the fact that Fuji music drummed a global appeal.

However, Fuji musicians have shown it is a small leap to a new wave of Afrobeats opening their arms to embrace the infusion and crossovers.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES presents a list of the trending crossover Fuji musicians.

Pasuma

Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma, might be crowned the cross-over king. Over the years, the ‘Fuji puff daddy’ has been at the forefront of featuring and being featured by different artistes.

In 2016, his album ‘My World’ featured Tiwa, Savage and Patoranking. Pasuma sings in English and has featured Olamide, Oritsefemi and Phyno in other songs.

His most recent feature in 2022 was ‘Omo Ologo’ with Qdot.

Pasuma, who has also crossed into acting, recently appeared in ‘Gangs of Lagos’. He has an Instagram following of over 796,000 followers.

Alhaji Taye Currency (Apesin 1)

Taiwo Akande Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, a renowned Ibadan-based Fuji music, was among the first musicians to adopt afrobeats infusion into his music style.

In 2017, he featured hitmaker, Oritsefemi’ in a self-praise song titled ‘Taye Currency’.

However, he has yet to tone down his devotion to the Fuji music genre but has shown can flow in a different direction if needed.

Taye currency, which has over 208,000 followers on Instagram, is currently ranked the third richest Fuji artiste after Kwam 1 and Pasuma. Additionally, he is friends with several afrobeats musicians, many of whom take advantage of his network.

Kwam 1

Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has also infused other genres into his music.

In 2016, Patoranking featured him on the track ‘Ayinde’ off his God over Everything’ album. In August 2020, he featured Teni and Toby Grey on his album ‘Fuji the Sound’, which he claimed redefines the genre’s outlook.

Kwam 1, who has over 383,000 followers on Instagram, featured 9ice on his 10-track ‘Timeless’ album due for release this April.

Saheed Osupa

With over 626,000 Instagram followers, Akorede Okunola, popular as King Saheed Osupa, is another Fuji musician who embraced the crossover culture.

Although he doesn’t have a feature with any trending Afrobeat artiste, the Fuji musician has released over 40 studio albums and has embraced technology to put most of these albums out for lovers of music.

The musician is described as the ‘Hip Fuji creator, having combined Fuji with Hip Hop. In 2015, he featured Yetunde Omobadan in ‘African Beauty’; in 2018, he featured Temitope Kush in ‘Labodan’ and ‘Awon Temi’.

KS1 Malaika

Although Sulaimon Adekunle, popularly known as KS1, has yet to do many crossovers, he solidly has three singles featuring another musician.

He featured Olamide and Tiyewanna in his single ‘Boshenjo’. He also featured Oritsefemi, Dude Tetsola and Cashson in ‘Stop the Violence’; in ‘Nana Dance’, he featured Dammy Krane.

KS1 has a following of over 391,000 on Instagram.

