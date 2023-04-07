The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced the total Hajj fare for the year 2023.

The commission pegged the cost of a seat of Hajj to be paid by Nigerian intending Pilgrims at a total cost of a little less than three million Naira only.

Announcing the fare on Friday at the commission’s Hajj House head office in Abuja, NAHCON Chairman, Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, said pilgrims flying from Yola and Maiduguri will pay N2,8000,000 while those flying from other northern states will pay N2,919,000.00 only.

The chairman also said the southern part of the country has six different costs for hajj.

He said pilgrims from Edo state will pay N2,968,000.00, while those from Ekiti and Ondo will pay N2,i80,000.000.

Pilgrims travelling from Cross River will pay N2,943,000.00, those from Osun will pay N2,983,000.00 while pilgrims from Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states will pay N2,999,000.000.

Mr Hassan announced that pilgrims from the south-south and south-east states will pay N2,968,000.00

He said the difference in the cost is due to the different cost of the airfare component of the fare because some locations are closer to Saudi Arabia.

He also said the commission, after meeting with state chief executives of pilgrims boards and agencies agreed that the portal for registration of those paying through the Hajj Savings Scheme will be closed today (Friday).

He added that the meeting agreed that all intending pilgrims must complete payment of their Hajj fare by April 21.

