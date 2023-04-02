Graham Pottter’s infamous reign at Chelsea is officially over after the London club announced his exit from the club on Sunday.

Potter was appointed on 8 September 2022 as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

The former Brighton boss who was handed a five-year deal only lasted for seven months into that contract, after winning seven of his 22 c games in charge.

Chelsea confirmed the sacking of Potter in an official statement where they also pointed to who will handle the team pending when a substantive manager is appointed.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.” the club statement read.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.’

Potential Manager

Football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has hinted Chelsea will be focusing on acquiring the services of former Bayern Manager, Julian Nagelsman who was sacked last week.

“Understand there have been already approaches for Julian Nagelsmann to be the new Chelsea head coach. Talks will continue to make the final decision — but he’s the favourite. #CFC

No confirmation on Pochettino links at this stage. Nagelsmann, mentioned in internal talks yesterday.”

🚨 Understand there have been already approaches for Julian Nagelsmann to be the new Chelsea head coach. Talks will continue to make final decision — but he’s the favorite. #CFC No confirmation on Pochettino links at this stage. Nagelsmann, mentioned in internal talks yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1jcxrgjRYd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

