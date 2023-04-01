Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, will on 15 April, conclude the 2023 General elections with supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units across 185 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of 24 states.

The commission had conducted the presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February and the governorship and state houses of assembly polls on 18 March.

The supplementary elections conclude the governorship, state houses of assembly, senatorial and house of representatives elections in constituencies where they were previously suspended due to some reasons including violence and situations where the votes margin between the winner and the first runner up is less than the cancelled votes.

Governorship

The supplementary governorship elections will be held in 20 LGAs of each of Adamawa and Kebbi states. Both states have a total of 21 LGAs each.

In Adamawa, the elections will be held in a total of 69 polling units (PUs) and 142 PUs in Kebbi states with 36,935 and 94,209 eligible voters, respectively. Eligible voters are the total number of voters who have collected their PVCs.

State Houses of Assembly

For the States House of Assembly positions, elections will be held for 57 constituencies in 17 states. They are: Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (5), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Imo (1), Kaduna (5), Kano (14), Kebbi (8), Niger (4), Ogun (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (1), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Enugu (1), Adamawa (4).

Senatorial

The Senatorial elections will be held in the North-western states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

In Sokoto, supplementary elections are to hold for all three senatorial seats –Sokoto North, Sokoto East and Sokoto South– where elections were earlier declared inconclusive. Elections will be held in 389 polling units across all the 23 LGAs of the state. Altogether, there are 227,743 eligible voters to participate in the election.

In Kebbi and Zamfara, the election is to hold in one senatorial district each –Kebbi North and Zamfara Central. While the election will be holding 23 PUs in the Kebbi North senatorial elections, voters in 83 PUs will be voting for the Zamfara Central senatorial election. They have 13,243 and 47,277 eligible voters, respectively.

House of Representatives

Meanwhile, supplementary elections for the House of Representatives will be held for 31 constituencies in 15 states. They are; Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1) , Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).

Download Full list HERE.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

