No fewer than 1000 Muslims, on Wednesday, received food items and cash from a Church in Kaduna ahead of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

The Ramadan fasting is expected to begin on Thursday.

The 30 days fasting is an annual ritual by Muslims worldwide.

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, donated bags of grains and cash at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the General Overseer of the Church, Yohanna Buru, said the gesture was to strengthen unity, peace and religious tolerance between the two faiths.

Mr Buru said the gesture was necessary at this time because of the prevailing hardship faced by many Nigerians with the scarcity of cash and the hike in the cost of petrol.

He said that last year the church donated bags of rice, maize and other food items to indigent Muslims in over five states during Ramadan.

“In this year’s distribution, we added mats and plastic Kettles, so they could stay at home and pray, for God to bring to an end the rising problems of insecurity, inflation, and other problems be-devilling peace and stability in the country.

“We are targeting over 1000 poor Muslims as we bought 50 bags of maize and millets to share also in some parts of the North,” Buru said.

While stressing adherence to the teachings of the Holy Books; the Bible and the Qur’an, the Clergy urged the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals in society, to help the less privileged to ease the hardship of vulnerable persons.

While receiving the food items, one of the leaders of the Association of Persons Living with Disability, Hassan Mohammed, thanked the church for the gesture.

Mr Mohammed said that for the past 10 years, the church had been giving them foodstuffs and grains during Ramadan.

He prayed to God to reward them for always remembering them.

“We will use the food grains to feed our children and our loved ones throughout the 30 days.”

“ We really appreciate our Christian brothers and sisters because the help they render came at a point of need when no one is bothered about us.

“ I’m calling on our wealthy Muslims to help us with foodstuff to enable us to stay at home and pray for the nation,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) some bags of grains were also distributed to some schools of Almajirai in the state,

One of the recipients from the Islamic schools, Ibrahim Igabi who thanked the Church for the gesture, prayed to God to bless them abundantly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

