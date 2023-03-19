The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared as inconclusive the election for the Takai constituency seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Usman Ibrahim of Bayero University Kano (BUK), who was the returning officer, announced this at INEC’s office in Takai.

“Even though the candidate of APC, Musa Ali, scored 24,573 votes while NNPP’s candidate scored 23,569 votes, we still have no other option than to declare the poll inconclusive.

“This is because elections in five polling units were cancelled due to overvoting and election.

“Now, the election will be conducted again in the five polling units,” Mr Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared Garba Gwarmai of the APC as the winner of the Tsanyawa/Kuchi constituency seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Ganiyu Shokobi of BUK, who was the returning officer for Tsanyawa/Kunchi Constituency, declared the result at INEC’s Collation Centre in Tsanyawa.

He said Mr Gwarmai secured 31,471 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mohammed Ali of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who scored 27,864 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello Abdullahi of the PDP scored 136 votes.

Similarly, INEC on Sunday declared the results of the Shanono/Bagwai constituency election.

Ahmed Iliyasu of BUK declared Ibrahim Kundila of APC as the winner of the election, after polling 38,021 votes ahead of Musa Aliyu of NNPP who scored 29,983 votes.

