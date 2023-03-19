Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the Saturday gubernatorial election in his Lagos Island Local Government Area.
Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress polled 37,760 votes far ahead of his closest rival, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 1,783.
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party polled 1,317 votes to emerge third.
READ ALSO:Lagos 2023: Gov Sanwo-Olu records massive win in his LGA
A total of 41,234 votes were recorded as total valid votes in the LGA, where the number of accredited voters was 41,626.
The result was disclosed Sunday afternoon at the Lagos State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yaba.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999