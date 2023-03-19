Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the Saturday gubernatorial election in his Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress polled 37,760 votes far ahead of his closest rival, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 1,783.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party polled 1,317 votes to emerge third.

A total of 41,234 votes were recorded as total valid votes in the LGA, where the number of accredited voters was 41,626.

The result was disclosed Sunday afternoon at the Lagos State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yaba.

