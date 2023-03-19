The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed a letter purporting that the party has suspended its governorship candidate in Cross River, Sandy Onor.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, who stated this in Abuja, said the letter of suspension of Mr Onor, a professor, purportedly signed by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and circulating on social media was fake.

“The said letter is a fake and an evil design by anti-people elements with the intent to cause confusion within our party, mislead the people of Cross River and manipulate the governorship election against the PDP.

“The PDP states in clear terms that Onor remains the governorship candidate of the PDP in Cross River for the 2023 governorship election.

“He is not suspended from the party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant his suspension,” he stated.

Mr Ologunagba added that at no time did Mr Ayu address any letter to INEC on any matter related to the party’s governorship candidate in Cross River.

He also said it was preposterous that the fake letter was presented to have been co-signed by Umar Tsauri, instead of Samuel Anyanwu, the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

“This is clear evidence that the said letter is a fake,” he stressed.

Mr Ologunagba urged Nigerians, particularly youths and PDP supporters in Cross River, to disregard the letter.

He stressed that Mr Onor remained the PDP candidate and enjoyed the overwhelming support of the people of Cross River.

(NAN)

