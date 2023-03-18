Armed thugs on Saturday invaded some polling units in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and beat a man, Peter Nweke, to a coma.

They also brutalized a former Students Unions Government official of Ebonyi State University, Lucy Ogodo.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A brother to Mr Nweke, Samson Nweke, a rights activist, confirmed the attack on his brother.

He said: “Armed political thugs with AK-47 rifles invaded my pooling unit booth 10, Ogboji ward, Ezza North LGA Ebonyi State.

” They came in two Carter motorcycles. One of them surrounded me with AK-47 rifles at a very close range, while other thugs pursued other people to the bush.

“How I managed to find myself outside the polling centre remains mysterious to me. I was almost a dead person today.

“They beat my brother, Mr Nweke Peter JP to coma. He has been rushed to hospital according to reports from those still around there.

“The hoodlums were also said to have set ablaze all the electoral materials in the three booths in Ndiagu Ogboji, booths 009, 010 and 011,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Ogodo in a statement said she was brutalized by political thugs for refusing to vote for the APC candidate.

She posted pictures of herself with her blood-stained face and clothes.

She said: “Today I went to my polling unit to perform my civic duty. APC thugs followed me to my polling booth insisting I vote APC, of course, I refused.

“I voted for my preferred candidate after much struggle to tear my ballot paper, in front of the already bought-over security men and INEC staff members,” she said.

The election in Ebonyi State has been marred by violence with many electoral materials destroyed in some pooling boots.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC), Pauline Onyeka, confirmed receiving reports of the violence in several polling units across the state.

