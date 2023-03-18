The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, alleged that the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly election has been characterised by violence and rigging in Kano State.

He accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of perpetrating the violence and rigging.

Mr Kankwanso told ICIR in Kano that the NNPP was winning the ongoing election but the APC was trying to rig it.

Mr Kwankwaso’s comment came after the sorting and counting of the ballots commenced in various polling units in the state.

According to him, reports reaching him indicated that the APC had been using all manner of strategies to rig the election.

“From the report we are getting from our people, we are currently leading but the opposition is trying to be funny.

“They are using all manner of things to buy votes, from N5000 to wrappers and so on,” the ICIR quoted Mr Kwankwaso saying.

Mr Kwankwaso described the 2023 general elections as the worst in recent years and advised politicians to stop promoting electoral violence.

The former governor had endorsed the candidate of the NNPP, Abba Kabir, for the election.

He said he was confident about his party’s chances of winning the governorship election in the state.

The spokesperson for the APC governorship campaign council, Muhammad Garba, did not respond to phone calls for his comments on the allegation against his party on Saturday.

