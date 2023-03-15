Some analysts believe that the outcomes of the presidential and National Assembly elections in Bauchi State have made it easier to predict the likely outcome of the governorship election, which will be held in the state and 27 others across Nigeria on Saturday.

The race to occupy the Government House in Bauchi is realistically between Governor Bala Mohammed of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and Sadique Abubakar, Nigeria’s former chief of air staff who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

A close analysis of political developments in the state indicates that Governor Muhammed has a mountain to climb to retain his seat on Saturday.

The PDP won the presidential election in the state but this was because groups within the party that are enemies of the governor agreed to work with him for the party because of their common sympathy for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar. According to the result declared by INEC, Atiku polled 426,607 votes to edge Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 316,693 votes. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with 72,103 votes to push Labour Party’s Peter Obi to the the fourth position with his 26,373 votes.

Political observers in the state believe that opponents of the governor in the PDP will return to their turf and carry their fight with him to the poll on Saturday.

This may be a reenactment of the scenario in 2019 when former governor Abubakar Muhammed of the APC lost his reelection bid two weeks after his party’s presidential candidate swept the poll in the state in 2019. In the very close contest, the then incumbent governor polled 500,625 votes to lose to the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory and PDP candidate who polled 515,113 votes. In the presidential election in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari had polled 798,428 votes to beat Atiku who scored 209,313 votes.

This year, Atiku won in all the local government areas in Bauchi southern senatorial zone, including Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Kirfi, Alkaleri, Toro, and Bauchi. But all the National Assembly seats in the areas – where a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and another top political enemy of Governor Mohammed, Bello Kirfi, are influential – were won by candidates of the APC .

Overall, the PDP won two senatorial seats in the state while the APC won the Bauchi South seat. In the House of Representatives elections, the PDP got seven seats while the APC got five. Bauchi South has seven local government areas – Bauchi, Bogoro, Toro, Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Kirfi and Alkaleri. The four most influential politicians from this zone, Yakubu Dogara, Adamu Mu’azu, Bello Kirfi and Shehu Buba, who is now the senator-elect for the zone, are not in talking terms with the governor.

While the PDP won the Bauchi North and Bauchi Central senatorial seats, the senator-elect for the central district, Abdul Ningi, is also a political enemy of the governor. Mr Ningi is an associate of Atiku and controls the structure of the PDP in the area.

Political analysts have therefore said despite the PDP prevailing in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, the governorship election may follow a different direction because of the unresolved conflicts between the governor and the top political gladiators in the state.

In the 2019 election, Governor Mohammed got his winning margin from the base of Mr Dogara. The former Speaker has now endorsed the APC governorship candidate, Mr Abubakar, for Saturday;s election. This is interesting because Mr Dogara, who after the 2019 election returned to the APC when his fight with the new governor began, had backed Atiku in the 25 February election after again fleeing the APC over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Mr Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

President Buhari, when he was in Bauchi for the presidential campaign rally of Mr Tinubu, could not publicly endorse the APC governorship candidate due to a malfunctioning of the audio gadgets at the event. The development was interpreted then to be an act of sabotage by persons in the party who are opposed to the candidature of Mr Abubakar. However, the president, in a special video broadcast, later endorsed the APC candidate and urged voters in the state to vote for him because he was an experienced military officer.

Governor Mohammed is aware of the challenges that he faces and is doggedly fighting back. He has successfully wooed into his side the outgoing senator for Bauchi South, Lawal Gumau, who was defeated under the NNPP by the APC candidate. Mr Gumau joined the governor’s team four days after losing his reelection bid. He was a senator of the APC who defected to the NNPP after failing to retain the APC senatorial ticket. He eventually came third in the senatorial election as the NNPP candidate, polling only 3,739 votes against the 170,505 votes garnered by Shehu Buba, the opponent who had also earier beaten him in the APC primaries.

Mr Gumau declared his support for Governor Muhammad’s reelection bid and urged his supporters to vote for the governor in the governorship election.

Outside the political side, a major challenge the governor is facing in the state is the failure of his governmet to pay workers’ salaries regularly and retirees’ pension and gratuities. This was one of the major reasons that the former APC governor, Mr Abubakar, lost reelection in 2019.

According to the spokesperson of the APC in Bauchi, Adamu Jalla, the people of the state have already decided to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the APC.

“Because at the moment, all the citizens of Bauchi State have suffered a lot in the past four years of the PDP administration. There is lack of salaries of the state civil servants, pension, gratuities of retirees and other social amenities,” Mr Jalla said.

Mr Jalla said even the developmental projects executed by the PDP administration of Governor Mohammed were not spread across the 20 local government areas of the state.

“He did not execute any tangible project anywhere across the state. All the projects he executed are within the Bauchi metropolis, which revealed his tribalistic and sectionalist attitude toward other parts of the state,” Mr Jalla added.

“The money belongs to the entire Bauchi State, but all the contracts being executed by this government were awarded to outsiders. None of the indigenes enjoyed any contract or welfare. From the top engineers down to the ordinary labourers, all were brought from outside Bauchi State.

“An example is the work going on at the Government House. It is being done by outsiders, the present renovation of the Banquet Hall at the same Government House is not done by an indigenous company,” Mr Jalla lamented.

Also, the APC accused the governor of failing to relieve parents of the burden of the National Examination Council (NEC)’s registration fees.

“During his tenure, most of the students in the boarding schools were deboarded and sent back to day schools, which led to so many young girls getting unwanted pregnancies, which terminated their educational careers”, the APC spokesperson said.

Responding to these allegation of not paying salaries regularly, the PDP chairman in the state, Kosher Akuyam, denied the claims.

“That was baseless, we pay salaries every month. Bauchi State government does not owe salaries as of now, only the March salaries that has not been paid, which is not yet due.

“Up to February this year, we are not owing any worker any kobo. But we have hiccup because of the digital issue, at the moment we are not owing,” Mr Akuyam added.

He also denied the allegation that the distribution of development projects by the state government is lopsided, arguing that the government executed projects across the state and chose only contracting firms who can deliver to standard.

“Let me tell you as a politician, if I want to award a contract, there are professional contractors, if we need standard, we have to give them. And the local contractors who have capacity, we still engage them. And there are contractors we inherited and we are using them.

“Every contract pass through a tender including the renovation at the government house. Any company can apply for the contract from any part of the country. It can be from Bayelsa, Kaduna or elsewhere if it’s qualified it cannot be denied the contract,” Mr Akuyam said.

According to him, there are contracts that are meant for the local contractors, such as renovation of primary schools and hospitals which are always given to indigenous contractors.

Mr Akuyam also denied the existence of division in the PDP in the state. However, he said those who felt unsatisfied over the party’s primaries last year are playing their politics in Abuja, rather than in the state.

“Politics is played at the local or ward level, not at the national level. Anybody playing Abuja politics is just a ceremonial politician, but not a member of the PDP at the ward level,” Mr Akuyam said.

He said that after the party’s primaries in 2022, it constituted a consultative committee that brought all the members together and resolved the disputes.

