As the governorship election in Kaduna State draws closer, the war of words between the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and a former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi, has gotten more intense.

Mr Makarfi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),1 supports his party’s governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, while Mr El-Rufai backs Uba Sani, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The squabble

Mr Makarfi accused the state government of intimidating PDP members in the state, saying the state government is behind the arrest of Saidu Ádámù, a stalwart of the PDP last week.

Mr Makarfi said the El-Rufai administration should desist from intimidating members of the opposition

The former governor added that the PDP will not succumb to the antics of the government, saying the opposition will defeat the ruling party in the

governorship contest.

Mr Makarfi claimed that Mr El-Rufai’s administration plans to arrest about 80 members of the PDP before the 18 March governorship election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a list of our field officers, drawn up by the government to be arrested and detained until after the elections. This has grievous implications,” he said.

However, Mr El-Rufai, in his response, challenged the former governor to name the development he brought to the state during his administration.

Mr Makarfi was the governor of the state from 1999- 2007.

He claimed that during Mr Makarfi’s administration, the state received more money from the federation account but has nothing to show for it.

“Makarfi earned five times the money I got in my entire eight years of administration only in the last four years of his administration, 2003-2007, he claimed.

Mr El-Rufai, who was speaking during an interview with the Kaduna State Media Corporation on Monday, alleged that the Makarfi administration embezzled the state’s resources rather than putting them to work.

” One cannot visibly see anything the Makarfi government did in Kaduna. Apart from the small fly over the bridge in Kawo, nothing spectacular was done. And they also collected loans too but have nothing to show for it.

“But come to Kaduna now, you will see what we did with the revenues we got and the loans we collected,” he said.

2023 governorship election

The governorship election in Kaduna will be stiffly contested as four major parties are claiming to have the support to emerge victorious.

During the 25 February presidential and national assembly elections, the APC lost the state to the opposition PDP with over 150,000 votes.

The PDP won all three senatorial seats and 10 out of the 16 house of representatives seats, formerly occupied by the APC. The LP won two seats while APC won four seats.

The PDP is confident that it may repeat the feat during the governorship election on Saturday.

