Despite their improved display in their second game at the ongoing Basket Africa League, (BAL), Kwara Falcons suffered a slim defeat against fellow West African side Stade Malien on Tuesday at the Dakar Arena, Senegal.

The Harmony Boys who were blown apart in their first game lost just by four points this time as Stade Malien snatched a 78-74 victory over the Nigerian flag bearers.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, the Falcons have three more games in the Sahara Conference to salvage their continental campaign if they are to qualify for the knockout stage.

Just like Falcons, Stade Malien also started their campaign on a sour note; losing to US Monastirienne 68-78.

It was only natural both teams will covet victory in what was a West African derby.

At the end of crunch battle, 21-year-old Aliou Diarra was key for the Malian club with a game high 23 points after producing 14 points in the Malian Champions first game against US Monastirienne.

Flatter to deceive

The Falcons just like in their first game started well in the first quarter getting on six points but it took their opponents, Stade Malien, a few minutes to get back at the Harmony boys in which the Nigerian club eventually lost 15-18.

Before the end of the first quarter, Aliou Diarra became the first player to reach multiple points after securing 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Bamako whites.

The second quarter started on a sloppy form for the Nigerian side who got a basket after Stade Malien were in a six-point lead as the Coach Baba Jubril-led side couldn’t tame Diarra.

Jeremiah Mordi’s three-pointer led the fightback for the Nigerian side in the game before Anthony Wilson doubled the score.

But Falcons could only register 16 points while Stade Malien continued their dominance with 18 points at the end of the second quarter to open a 36-31 lead.

Just seven seconds into the third quarter, Stade Malien captain, Makan Keita, got the Malians two-pointer.

Diarra got another two-pointer before Anthony Wilson Jr.’s three-pointer made him the first Kwara Falcons’ player to reach double digit.

Nigerian player, Reuben Chinyelu, scored 10 points against his country club to become the third highest scorer for Malien.

Meanwhile, the third quarter was a calamitous one as the Falcons were thoroughly outclassed, 28-18.

Diarra, who wasn’t present in the third quarter, made a warm entrance in the fourth quarter scoring a free-throw seconds after the game started.

The 21-year-old Malian was soon sent off after five personal fouls before the timeout.

With the damage already done, the Falcons pipped Maliens 25-14 in the fourth quarter but it was the Bamako Whites who prevailed as 78-74 winners.

