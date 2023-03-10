The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has condemned the alleged killing of its member by a group of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, to investigate the incident that led to the death of the member.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday how one person identified as Danlami Shata was killed on Wednesday following a clash between supporters of the APC and the PDP in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred in Duguri, the hometown of the governor of the state, Bala Mohammed. The APC governorship candidate, Sadiq Abubakar and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, led the APC campaign in the town.

The PDP denied that its supporters blocked the passage of APC supporters, which allegedly triggered the fracas.

The spokesperson of the PDP in the state, Yahya Zainabari, said the intervention of the Inspector General of Police will ensure law and order are respected in the state during campaigns.

“We are calling on the IG and other security agencies to come in and investigate the matter because this is not the first time, there was a shooting in Akuyam, where two of our supporters were killed when the APC’s Governorship candidate, Sadiq Abubakar was passing through the town.

“There was another shooting in Toro and Alkaleri during the APC’s campaign as well as the one just happened on Wednesday in Duguri where one person was killed right inside his home by the APC’s political thugs.

“How can the APC’s candidate be allowed to be carrying a group of hoodlums that are attacking, shooting, maiming and killing the innocent and law-abiding citizens of Bauchi state? Is it because he is a retired Military officer? We are not in the barrack, he must respect the sanctity of human lives and respect the people of Bauchi state”, Mr Zainabari warned.

The PDP’s spokesperson further explained that they campaigned in all the 20 local governments in the state without hurting or killing anyone.

He, however, said the APC’s campaigns are always characterised by violence, killings and maiming.

He said before the campaign train of the APC entered Duguri, they called the district head of the town who is the elder brother of the governor and informed him of their mission to the town, noting that the traditional ruler said although he was not going to be available, they would meet his representative who would receive the campaign tea at the palace.

“They went straight to the Palace and they were received, they performed their prayers there, presented their speeches and their mission to the town of Duguri, everything was going on peacefully, when one Mr Yakubu Wowo led the group of thugs going from house to house, causing mayhem, inflicting wounds on the innocent residents.

“They started by breaking Governor Bala’s billboards, and posters, destroying motorcycles, and Keke. They went into the house of one innocent person and started beating him until he died. So, is that how the retired military man wants to win the election and govern the state?”, Mr Zainabari asked.

Efforts to get the APC response was not successful Friday evening.

Governor visits casualties

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammed has paid a condolence visit to the family of the man killed during the fracas.

Mr Mohammed said it was an organised attack carried out on the innocent people of his hometown.

“Today, in my hometown of Duguri, in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state, I paid a sympathy and condolence visit to the families of the victims of the recent shootings during the APC gubernatorial campaign, which claimed a life and left many injured”, Mr Bala said.

“I urged the residents of the town to take heart and let the matter go so that peace shall reign. Adding that the town was purposely attacked because their son is the Governor of the state.

“While extending condolences and sympathy to the families, I called on citizens to exercise their franchise peacefully without participating in any activity that would sabotage the security of lives and properties.

“Anybody found guilty of victimising, terrorising, intimidating or injuring innocent individuals before, during” or after the forthcoming election will be dealt with decisively to deter others”, Mr Mohammed warned.

