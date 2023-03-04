The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the breakdown of seats won by political parties in the National Assembly.

The commission conducted the presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in his remarks during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioner (RECs) in Abuja on Saturday, said eight political parties produced lawmakers in the election.

The parties are —the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) African Democratic Party (ADC) Young People Party (YPP).

There are 18 recognised parties in the country.

According to Mr Yakubu, election into 423 out of 469 national legislative seats have been concluded and results declared.

He said in the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared while 325 out of 360 seats have been declared for the House of Representatives.

He said APC won majority in the Senate with 57 seats while the PDP got 29 seats.

While LP has six seats, NNPP and SDP have two seats each, APGA and YPP have one each.

Mr Yakubu said in the House of Representatives, the APC has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 seats declared while PDP won 102.

He said LP and NNPP have 34 and 18 seats respectively, APGA four seats, ADC and SDP two each while YPP got one seat.

With 57 seats in the upper chamber, the APC has formed the majority though it has yet to achieve that in the lower House. A party requires 180 seats to form majority in the House.

Mr Yakubu disclosed that supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies to complete the National Assembly seats. He did not however give the date for the exercise.

The INEC boss also disclosed that certificates of return will be presented to senators-elect on 7 March at the International Conference Centre in Abuja while the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs on 8 March. at the same venue.

The commission had, on Wednesday, declared the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election held on the same day with the National Assembly elections.

The candidates of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came second while that of the LP, Peter Obi, and NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso, came third and fourth respectively.

INEC has presented Mr Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, with certificates of return even as Messrs Atiku and Obi vowed to challenge the process in court.

