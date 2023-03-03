The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the federal government’s illegal withdrawal of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes from circulation.

A seven-member panel of the court led by John Okoro said in a unanimous judgement that President Muhammadu Buhari issued the directive without consultation.

The court said the federal government ought to have consulted with the state government through the relevant bodies such as the National Council of States and the National Economic Council before embarking on such a policy.

“The Constitution did not expressly require the President to make such consultations with the constituent states or seek advice from bodies mentioned above before issuing the directive in question, here or before exercising any executive powers of the federation,” said Emmanuel Agim, a member of the Supreme Court panel who read the lead judgement.

He added: “The duty is implicit in the provisions of section 5(1) of the 1999 Constitution that makes the President an agent of the Federation.”

The court said without such consultation “the federation loses its sovereignty and the President becomes the sovereign and the governor of Nigeria a dictatorship.”

Mr Agim added that good governance and economic prosperity of a nation “cannot thrive in a plural society like ours if executive power of the federation with far-reaching impact is exercised without inputs from the constituent states on how it affects them.”

The Supreme Court went on to declare Mr Buhari’s directive withdrawing the old notes from circulation as illegal. It also issued another order nullifying it and extended the legal tender status of the currency notes till 31 December.

The pronouncement is among nine declarations and orders issued by the Supreme Court in a judgement on the suit filed by some state governors challenging the President’s directive.

Mr Buhari, late last year, ordered the withdrawal of the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by 31 January 2021, after introducing the newly designed versions of the banknotes which were short in supply.

The directive, described as a “demonetisation policy” by some state governors opposed to it, has created a scarcity of banknotes, creating disruption in the financial system and hardships for millions of citizens.

The federal government in late January extended the validity of the old notes till 10 February.

Three state governments sued the federal government calling for the Supreme Court to set aside Mr Buhari’s directive.

More states joined the suit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16, as the cash crunch took a harsher toll on citizens.

On 8 February, the Supreme Court issued an interim order suspending the implementation of the 10 February deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

But the order was violated by President Buhari who defiantly restored the validity of the old N200 notes, and insisted that the old N500 and N1,000 notes had ceased to be legal tender.

Delivering its final judgement on Friday, the Supreme Court condemned Mr Buhari’s act of disobedience to the court order.

Mr Agim, a member of the Supreme Court’s panel who read the Supreme Court’s lead judgement, said Mr Buhari’s conduct “is a sign of the failure of the constitution and that democratic governance has become a mere pretension and is now replaced by autocracy or dictatorship.”

The court ordered that “the old version of 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes shall continue to be legal tender alongside the new or redesigned version until 31 December 2023.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

