Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has urged supporters of the party to remain calm following the outcome of Saturday’s elections.

Mr Baba-Ahmed asked the supporters to vote for the party in the forthcoming governorship and the state house of assembly polls scheduled for 11 March.

The LP chieftain made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on Saturday.

He noted that his the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, will speak on the election outcome in due time.

Mr Obi came third in the just concluded election with a total of 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP, polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election to clinch the second spot, while Mr Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge as the president-elect.

Cancellation

While the APC and its supporters celebrate their electoral victory, the PDP and the LP have called for the cancellation of the results.

The PDP and LP made their positions known at a Tuesday press conference attended by their vice-presidential candidates, Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed, respectively.

“The election was a sham, and never free and fair,” said Mr Okowa of the PDP, a position corroborated by the LP’s vice-presidential candidate.

Their main grouse is that INEC failed to upload the results of elections in the over 170,000 polling units onto a central server (IReV) as required by law. That step should have been done before the collation and announcement of results, they said.

At the press conference, the two parties also demanded that the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, must step aside over what they described as electoral irregularities and malfeasance. INEC has since replied, saying its chairman would not resign and that any party aggrieved with the election process should follow the law to air its grievances.

Legal redress

At the briefing, Mr Baba-Ahmed assured their supporters that the party will be seeking legal redress to the election outcome.

While calling for calm, he claimed that the election was not free and fair.

Mr Baba-Ahmed asked the judiciary to prove themselves to be impartial when the case gets to the court, wondering how the results for the presidential and National Assembly elections were collated when they were not transmitted electronically to the INEC IREV portal as required by the electoral act as amended.

“No amount of pressure would get the Labour Party or its agents to preach against peace,” he said. Adding that despite the outcome of the poll, they still have hope in Nigeria.

“The LP will continue to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari administration accountable for a free and credible election and remains optimistic of a great outing come March 11 when the guber and house of assembly exercise takes place,” he said.

Mr Baba-Ahmed dismissed speculations of a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reiterating that the party is fighting for its mandate alone.

