The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party to leave it out of their fight with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The two parties have accused the electoral body of unfairness with its agents walking out of the collation centre while presidential results were being declared.

The leaders of the two parties including the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also called for the suspension of the collation of results and the resignation of the INEC boss, Mahmoud Yakubu.

But the ADC, in a statement signed by its Board of Trustees Chairperson, Patricia Akwashiki, said the party has never been part of the fight.

It also asked the two parties to delist its name from those partaking in the fight against INEC.

“They demanded that the INEC Chairman step down from his position and that fresh elections should be conducted,” she said.

According to Mrs Akwashiki, the former ADC party chairman doesn’t have the right to decide the future of the party since he is no longer its leader.

“This is not the position of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Ralph Nwosu who is the immediate past Chairman of the ADC does not speak for the ADC and cannot speak for the ADC.

“We cannot be a party to any action that will undermine the integrity of INEC or lead to a breakdown of law and order. When the final results are announced by INEC, we will have an informed reaction. The ADC will not be a party to any attempt to truncate the ongoing electoral process. All parties to this process must remain law abiding and remember that the Electoral Act clearly spells out guidelines for redress,” she added.

