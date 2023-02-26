On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared APC’s Wale Hammed the Agege Federal Constituency seat winner in Lagos State.

Alabi Shoneye, the INEC returning officer for the Agege Federal Constituency election, made the declaration at the Collation Centre in the Orile Agege area of the state.

The APC candidate polled 27 445 votes to beat his closest rival, Sola Osolana, of PDP, who had 13, 376 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Fatai Hasssan of the Labour party polled 8,074, while NNPP’s candidate got 573 votes.

Mr Shoneye said that Mr Hammed, having scored the highest votes at the election, had won the National Assembly election for the constituency.

“Hammed Adewale Waheed, of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is at this moment declared the winner and returned elected,” Shoneye said.

Mr Shoneye said only ten parties fielded candidates in the Agege Local Government Area election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Hammed is the Commissioner Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs in Lagos State.

(NAN)

