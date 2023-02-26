The Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his re-election bid into the Senate to represent Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Bashiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.
Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Mr Ilubiyi polled 134 229 votes to defeat Mr Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.
For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.
The returning officer said Mr Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992.
(NAN)
