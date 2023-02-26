The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Michael Opeyemi Bamidele of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District election.

With the announcement, Mr Bamidele, currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected to the National Assembly since 1999.

Mr Bamidele was declared the winner of the senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, J. Sola Omotola, at the Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.

He polled 69,351 to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181.

NAN reports that Mr Bamidele subsequently proceeded to the Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti, with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, where he thanked God for his victory in the election.

Mr Bamidele also appreciated the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate.

In his remarks, the Vicar of Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Oluwasola Olusegun Adekola, said that Mr Bamidele deserved to win based on his track record of performance.

The cleric said the lawmaker had brought dividends of democracy to the people of his senatorial district.

Therefore, he prayed for more grace, God’s protection and wisdom, divine strength and enablement for Senator Bamidele to enable him to perform excellently in his second tenure in the Senate.

Below is the result of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District Election.

ADO LG

APC …… 25,793

PDP ……. 11,527

SDP………… 4,797

EFON

APC…..5,622

PDP……2,454

SDP…… 600

EKITI WEST LG

APC……13,367

PDP…….3,869

SDP…….2,502

IJERO LG

APC….10,596

PDP……3,812

SDP……4,966

IREPODUN/IFELODUN LG

APC……13,973

PDP…….4,519

SDP…….2,227

TOTAL

APC…..69,351

PDP……26,181

SDP……15,102

