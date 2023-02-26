The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Michael Opeyemi Bamidele of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District election.
With the announcement, Mr Bamidele, currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected to the National Assembly since 1999.
Mr Bamidele was declared the winner of the senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, J. Sola Omotola, at the Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.
He polled 69,351 to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181.
NAN reports that Mr Bamidele subsequently proceeded to the Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti, with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, where he thanked God for his victory in the election.
Mr Bamidele also appreciated the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate.
In his remarks, the Vicar of Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Oluwasola Olusegun Adekola, said that Mr Bamidele deserved to win based on his track record of performance.
The cleric said the lawmaker had brought dividends of democracy to the people of his senatorial district.
Therefore, he prayed for more grace, God’s protection and wisdom, divine strength and enablement for Senator Bamidele to enable him to perform excellently in his second tenure in the Senate.
READ ALSO: #NigeriaDecides2023: Repeat elections in problem areas, PFN urges INEC
Below is the result of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District Election.
ADO LG
APC …… 25,793
PDP ……. 11,527
SDP………… 4,797
EFON
APC…..5,622
PDP……2,454
SDP…… 600
EKITI WEST LG
APC……13,367
PDP…….3,869
SDP…….2,502
IJERO LG
APC….10,596
PDP……3,812
SDP……4,966
IREPODUN/IFELODUN LG
APC……13,973
PDP…….4,519
SDP…….2,227
TOTAL
APC…..69,351
PDP……26,181
SDP……15,102
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999