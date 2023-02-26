Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday delivered his polling unit to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Makinde voted at the Polling Unit 01, Ward 11, Abayomi area, Iwo Road, in Ibadan North-East Local Government area.

According to Emmanuel Oduyela, presiding officer of the Polling Unit, APC polled 104 to defeat Labour Party and PDP which scored 82 and 27 votes respectively.

Mr Oduyela, while announcing the election results for the Senate and House of Representatives, at the polling unit, said that PDP scored 82 and 79 votes respectively to defeat APC and Labour Party.

According to him, APC scored 57 and 59 votes respectively in the Senate and House of Representatives elections at the polling unit.

“Labour Party polled 50 votes in the Senate election and 55 votes in the House of Representatives election.

Also, APC won the presidential election at the Polling Unit 04, Ward 06, Kishi, where the Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, voted.

According to the result released at the polling unit, APC scored 236 votes to defeat PDP which polled 114.

However, in the senatorial election, PDP defeated APC with 127 votes as against 123 votes, while PDP also won the House of Representatives election with 170 votes, while APC scored 148.

Mr Makinde is one of the PDP G-5 governors opposed to the ambition of their party’s presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar.

(NAN)

