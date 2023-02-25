Heavy rainfall disrupted electoral activities in the presidential and national assembly elections in many parts of Edo State in southern Nigeria on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the downpour, which started at 3 p.m., disrupted the exercise at Afuze, Sabo Ora and Uben in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Usman Bello, a journalist based in Edo, said that a similar rainfall occurred in Benin City, the state capital, thereby elongating the voting process in the area.

NAN reports that in Uben, voting still continued as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police on Election Duty in Edo, Benjamin Okolo, said the police were investigating a reported case of vote buying in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okolo said this while speaking monitoring the voting exercise in Edo North Senatorial District.

Adams Oshiomole, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senatorial election, and Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, are from the area. (NAN)

