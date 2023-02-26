The electoral commission, INEC, has begun the collation and announcement of election results at local governments across Nigeria,

Nigeria has a total of 774 local government areas. After elections are conducted at polling units and results are announced, the collation of results is done at wards and local governments before they are done at state headquarters. The final collation of results for the presidential election is done at the INEC headquarters in Abuja. INEC has announced that the final collation would commence at about 12 noon on Sunday.

Elections, which were supposed to start at 8:30 a.m., commenced late in many polling units, pushing the timing for the end of the election into the late hours of Saturday.

Over 87 million Nigerians, who collected their voters’ cards, were eligible to vote in the elections as the most populous African country elects a new president and federal lawmakers.

PREMIUM TIMES and its partner, CJID, deployed observers in all the states across the country.

A total of 18 presidential candidates are taking part in the election. But four are considered major contenders. They are Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP.

The results from the local government areas are announced by the INEC returning officers in each local government.

Follow this page for live updates of the results from the local government areas.





