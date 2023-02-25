The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to the Labour Party, according to the results of the presidential election announced Saturday evening.

Earlier, Mr Adamu cast his vote at Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1-PB Polling Unit, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in the polling unit with 132 votes while Bola Tinubu of the APC came second with 85 votes.

Mr Adamu is a former governor of Nasarawa State.

It was not only the presidential election that the APC lost in Mr Adamu’s ward. The party also lost the senatorial and House of Representatives election in the unit.

In the senatorial election, the APC came second with 55 votes. The SDP won with 184 votes while the Labour Party came third with 42 votes. The PDP scored 22 votes.

In the House of Representatives election in the unit, the APC came second with 46 votes. The SDP won with 158 votes while the PDP got 41 votes to come third.

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the local peculiarities in the district worked against Mr Adamu and in favour of the LP and SDP.

Nigerians today voted to elect a new president and 468 federal lawmakers. It is the first phase of the 2023 general election with the governorship and state assembly poll holding in two weeks.

This year’s general election is the seventh since the restoration of democracy in the country. The previous elections were held in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

INEC will begin the official collation of the presidential election result at noon on Sunday.

