Results have started coming in from polling units where elections have been concluded across the country.

Elections, which were supposed to start at 8:30 am, did not start early in many polling units across Nigeria.

However, in the few where the elections started on time, voting ended as earlier scheduled at 2:30 p.m.

Over 87 million Nigerians, who collected their voters’ cards, were eligible to vote in the elections as the West African country elects a new president and federal lawmakers.

PREMIUM TIMES and its partner, CJID, deployed observers in all the states across the country.

A total of 18 presidential candidates are taking part in the election. But four are considered major contenders. They are Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP.

The results from the polling units are announced by the INEC presiding officers in each polling unit.

Follow this page for live updates of the result from polling units.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

