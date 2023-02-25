Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday said he was worried by the low turnout of voters at some polling units within the Kaduna metropolis.

The governor spoke in an interview with newsmen while in the queue to cast his vote at 024 ward 7, Ugwan Sarki, Kaduna.

The governor regretted that some polling units witnessed a poor turnout of voters.

“My concern is that people are not coming out to vote. This is a once in a four years opportunity to elect our leaders and we should take it seriously.

READ ALSO:

“It is the leaders that you elect today that will run the affairs of your states and locality in the next four years.

“Remember, anytime you don’t vote, you are giving the opposition or the other party two more votes,” Mr El-Rufai said.

He commended INEC for the innovations in this year’s exercise, such as Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) saying that so far it had been hitch-free.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

