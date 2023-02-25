Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday said he was worried by the low turnout of voters at some polling units within the Kaduna metropolis.
The governor spoke in an interview with newsmen while in the queue to cast his vote at 024 ward 7, Ugwan Sarki, Kaduna.
The governor regretted that some polling units witnessed a poor turnout of voters.
“My concern is that people are not coming out to vote. This is a once in a four years opportunity to elect our leaders and we should take it seriously.
READ ALSO: Why I dumped PDP for APC — Umahi
“It is the leaders that you elect today that will run the affairs of your states and locality in the next four years.
“Remember, anytime you don’t vote, you are giving the opposition or the other party two more votes,” Mr El-Rufai said.
He commended INEC for the innovations in this year’s exercise, such as Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) saying that so far it had been hitch-free.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999