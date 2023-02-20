Four police officers were, on Monday, killed when suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Awada Police Divisional Headquarters in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said three of the suspected IPOB members were killed by the police during the attack.

This is the seventh in a string of attacks on police facilities in the state within one month.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the IPOB members, alongside its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in their numbers, attacked the police facility with improvised explosive devices and automatic firearms.

“In response to the attack, police operatives attached to Anambra State police command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army in a gun duel and three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded,” he said.

The police spokesperson said, during a mop-up operation by police and military personnel, two male suspects, believed to have participated in the attack were arrested by police operatives.

“Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises, were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants,” he stated.

Three Kalashnikov rifles, an automatic pump action gun, a brown Lexus 330 SUV, one motorcycle suspected to be stolen property, and charms were among the items recovered from the criminals during the operation, according to the police.

READ ALSO:

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Echeng Echeng, has ordered immediate deployment of all the command’s operational and investigative assets to track down the fleeing suspects, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Echeng appealed to residents of the area and the state to remain calm, assuring that the police in the state would not relent in ensuring that the criminals who carry out attacks were brought to book.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after suspected IPOB members attacked 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

One police officer and six IPOB members were killed in the attack.

Two days ago, gunmen bombed the Ogidi Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. Three police officers were killed in the attack.

The Ogidi attack came five days after gunmen attacked the same police facility in the council area. One of the gunmen was killed in that attack, according to the police.

Gunmen, on Thursday, attacked some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ukpor, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state. But the police said they foiled the attack.

About five days ago, gunmen abducted 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps in the state. They were, however, rescued hours later by the police in the state.

Again, On 3 February, gunmen attacked the Abagana Divisional Police Headquarters in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state. Two vigilante operatives were killed by the gunmen during the attack.

Hours after the attack in Abagana, gunmen killed a police officer and a vigilante operative in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen also bombed a police anti-cult unit in the community during the attack.

Earlier this month, gunmen bombed a local office of the INEC in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area and also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi, another community in the same council area of the state, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old girl during the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

